By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of SystemSpecs Holdings, John Obaro, was recently bestowed the “Lifetime Achievement Special Award” at the Chief Information Officer (CIO) Awards for his decades of outstanding stewardship and selfless contribution to the development of ICT space in Africa.

This follows a similar development weeks week ago when Mr Obaro also received a “Special Recognition Award” at the Nigeria Fintech Awards for his pioneering leadership in the development of the fintech ecosystem in Nigeria.

At the ceremony held recently in Lagos recently, Mr Obaro said: “My heartfelt gratitude goes to the organisers of the CIO Awards for the Lifetime Achievement Special Award. I am excited to see that our work is appreciated. Three decades ago, we started SystemSpecs with the vision of becoming the software institution of reference in Africa, and so far, the journey has been fruitful.”

In collaborating with other stakeholders in the industry, the expert in the financial technology space said its company was able to accelerate its output and increase value to customers by offering them simplified and innovative software solutions.

“Over the years, we have been able to boost output and offer second-to-none value to our customers. It’s a motivation to make more impact on humanity, and be assured that we will not rest on our oars,” he affirmed.