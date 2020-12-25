Senator representing Abia Central, Chief Theodore Orji, on December 23 presented scholarship of N100,000 each to over 100 university undergraduates of his district selected from different universities.

In a COVID-19 protocols compliant event held at the senator’s constituency office in Umuahia, Abia State, Orji reminded the beneficiaries that education remains the key to success, adding that he will always be happy to support educational development of the people especially the young ones.

He said to the beneficiaries: “I thank all the scholarship beneficiaries both past and present for allowing me be a part of their academic successes, and more importantly, for giving me the opportunity to provide help through this annual scholarship scheme of mine”.

The fourth edition of Senator Orji annual university scholarship awards in Abia Central Senatorial District