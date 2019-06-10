The immediate past Majority Leader of Abia State House of Assembly and a PDP lawmaker, representing Umuahia Central state constituency, Engr Chinedum Orji – first son of the former Governor of Abia state, Senator T.A.Orji – has emerged the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly.

He was elected by the 24-member House through a voice vote as the former Speaker, Mr Chikwendu Kalu, who showed interest in the position earlier was not nominated.

The new speaker was nominated by Hon Munachim Alozie (PDP, Ugwunagbo), and was seconded by Hon Ginger Onwuasoibe (PDP Isiala Ngwa North) before thunderous applause confirmed him as speaker.

The House in the same vein elected Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu (PDP Ohafia) as the Deputy Speaker as Hon Solomon Akpulonu (PDP Obingwa East) was selected as Majority Leader.

Others are Hon Paul Taribo, (PDP Deputy Majority Leader), Hon Abraham Oba (APGA, Aba Central) and Chukwudi Chijioke (APC, Bende North).

Hon Munachim Alozie (PDP, Ugwunagbo) was announced as the Chief Whip, while Hon Chukwudi Apugo (PDP, Umuahia East) emerged as the Deputy Chief Whip.

In his speech after his election as Speaker, he promised to lead a vibrant and result-oriented Assembly, adding that it would also provide a sound and strong oversight functions that lead to the accelerated development of the state.

“This 7th House shall provide very sound and strong oversight functions signifying that the era of disobeying laws and resolutions passed by the Abia House of Assembly is over; similarly, the era of non implementation of the directives and visions of the executive headed by our governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, is now over,” he said.

He therefore warned public office holders in the state to sit up, stressing that “appropriate sanction will be meted out to any official of government found not helping the governor to actualise his visions for Abia State.