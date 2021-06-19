Nigeria’s renowned televangelist, charismatic pastor and philanthropist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, recently passed on in Lagos, a few days to his 58th birthday. The popular prophet, who died the same day he spoke at the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting on June 5, said, among other things: “Time for everything-time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.” As if he had premonition of his death, the Prophet told his followers to: “Watch and pray. One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear.”The church, which announced his passage in a Facebook post, stated: “God has taken his servant Prophet TB Joshua home-as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.”

The death of the revered man of God, leader and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has created a vacuum that will be very difficult to fill. In his death, Nigeria has lost a great preacher, healer, miracle worker, patriot and a prophet known for his accurate prediction of events within and outside the country. He was, indeed, one of the greatest men of God Nigeria has produced. Since his demise, prominent Nigerians have extolled his sterling qualities and service to God and humanity.

Born on June 12, 1963 in Arigidi Akoko in Ondo State, Nigeria, the late prophet attended St. Stephen’s Primary School, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State, between 1971 and 1977. He was known as the “small pastor” in school due to his love for the Bible. Joshua organised Bible studies for children and did some menial jobs following the disruption in his schooling. Later, in obedience to divine revelation, anointing and direction, T.B. Joshua established the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Ikotun Egbe, Lagos.

By dint of hard work, faith and divine blessing, the church grew to become the biggest religious tourist attraction in Nigeria with thousands of foreigners visiting to attend the church’s weekly services. He promoted religious tourism in Nigeria and attracted many foreigners to the country. Official figures from Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in 2019 revealed that six out of every 10 foreign travellers to Nigeria visited SCOAN. It has also been estimated that not less than 2 million local and foreign tourists visit SCOAN annually. He was known for miracle healings, prophetic revelations and uncommon philanthropy.

The SCOAN has a scholarship scheme, which caters for the academic needs of thousands of students from primary to tertiary levels. Beyond the shores of the country, his crusades took him to Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia and a host of other countries. T.B. Joshua was widely known across Africa, Asia, Europe and America. He also had a large social media presence with over six million fans on Facebook, 421,000 on Twitter, as well as over one million subscribers on You Tube channel, Emmanuel TV.

He was regarded as the most viewed Christian ministry on You Tube before being suspended in 2021 for alleged homophobic hate speech. He was bestowed with the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) by the Federal Government in 2008. Apart from preaching the gospel and healing the sick, T.B. Joshua also wrote so many books. They include: The Man Called TB Joshua; The TB Joshua I Know, Deception of the Age Unmasked; 100% Answered Prayers with 363 Days Daily Devotional; The Mirror, The Step Between You And The Cure; Daily Time With God and What The Future Holds.

Although the Prophet was highly criticised and regarded as a controversial figure by some people, many see him as a prophet from God, a good man, a lover of mankind and defender of the downtrodden. During the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, the Prophet reportedly helped many Nigerians with palliatives. He was a cheerful and generous giver. He preached love, repentance and holiness. He helped the poor and the needy.

With his passage, we pray that those he left behind will continue to follow his footsteps and even do more. The government should immortalise the late man of God for his enviable contribution to religious tourism and spiritual rebirth of many people. We commiserate with the family, the SCOAN community and the Government and people of Ondo State on the irreparable loss. May God grant him eternal repose.