Condolence messages have been pouring in following the demise of Prophet TB Joshua.

President Muhammadu Buhari said he would be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.

According to a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, Buhari who commiserated with the family and members of SCOAN on the passing of their father and founder, urged them to take solace in the knowledge that life is not measured and defined by chronological longevity, but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively.

This is as Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said he received the news of the death with a heavy heart.

Governor Akeredolu, in a statement by his media aide, Richard Olatunde, said the renowned cleric was a blessing to humanity and a great Ambassador of the state whose ministry was noted for charity.

“Undoubtedly, Prophet Joshua’s demise came as a rude shock. The pains are not mere emotional flashes; they are indeed piercing. The Ondo State born Pastor and Televangelist was a philanthropist whose exit will be sorely missed by many.

“Prophet Joshua was committed to giving and was more often, inexorably imbued with calmness while lifting the downtrodden. As a televangelist, he did not just win souls for Christ, he was passionate about changing lives.

“He demonstrated timelessly, an alluring service to humanity and compassion by assisting not only his home local government, Akoko North West. Other adjoining local governments in Akoko land benefitted from his large heart of benevolence.”

Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, said the cleric would be missed for his audacious truth telling and his peaceful advocacies as well as great concern for humanity most especially, widows, orphan and people living with disabilities

While he prayed for God to comfort and strengthen the family, church and those greatly hurt by his death, he urged them not to derail for the footprints of the late clergy mostly his humanitarian endeavours

In his reaction, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said he was saddened by the pastor’s death, who he said impacted the lives of millions of people across the world.

“Pastor Joshua deployed his gift of delivering the word of God in relatable terms to advance the church of Christ and brought laughter, solace and comfort to many with Christ’s message of love.”

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, in a statement, said the evangelist will be remembered not only for spreading the gospel of Christ, but also for his humanitarian works through which he positively touched millions of lives.

His death shocking, painful – Kalu

Lamenting the demise of the renowned preacher and evangelist, former Abia governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu said Pastor Joshua was popular beyond the shores of Nigeria, adding that he would be greatly missed by his followers.

In his condolence message, Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the deceased.

“His death is shocking and painful. He was committed to spreading the gospel of God through his religious and philanthropic platforms. Pastor Joshua was simple, kind-hearted, generous and easy going.

“He played a key role in human capital development through philanthropy and counselling. His demise has no doubt, left a big vacuum in the Synagogue.

“However, the congregation should take solace in the fact that the late clergyman contributed immensely to the growth of the Synagogue church and the larger community by touching lives positively.

“The late Pastor Joshua will be remembered as a notable spiritual leader with passion for empowering the poor and vulnerable in the society.”

While praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, Kalu extended his condolences to the people and government of Ondo state over the sad loss.

Jonathan, Arthur Eze, Gani Adams mourn

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, described the late Joshua as a devout man of God, who served God and humanity with relentless passion during his life.

The former president in a message by Ikechukwu Eze, in Abuja, yesterday, said he impacted millions of lives across Nigeria and the globe.

He said he was saddened to hear about the death of T.B Joshua, at a young age of 57.

“TB Joshua was a devout man of God who served God and humanity with relentless passion.

“He was a man of sound doctrine, meek and faithful to his call and passion of reconciling men to God and offering hope to humanity.

“As a Christian leader, TB Joshua and his ministry exemplified Christ in faith, love and charity; positively impacting the lives of many Nigerians, Africans and millions of people across the world.

“I condole with his family, his church and millions of his followers across the world. May God grant them peace and strength to cope with this loss,” Jonathan said.

The former president also prayed God to grant millions of Joshua’s followers across the world the strength to cope with his exit.

Acclaimed philanthropist and oil merchant, Prince Arthur Eze, described his death as a global calamity for the entire human race and Christians worldwide.

According to Prince Eze, with TB Joshua’s death, Nigeria has lost a precious citizen who stood out as a symbol of national unity and pride.

He said the death was a big loss to the preaching and spreading of the gospel and entire Christendom world wide.

Prince Arthur Eze said the prophet would be missed by his teeming admirers and followers to whom he dedicated his spiritual powers, healing and delivering them from evil spirits and divers health challenges.

Prophet Joshua he said was used to perform a lot of notable healings which immortalised him.

The philanthropiat described TB Joshua as a humble man of God who the Almighty used to touch many souls in terms of philanthropy and spiritual cleansing.

“Indeed TB Joshua was a religious iroko tree whose life gave succour and salvation to humanity” he lamented.

Prince Arthur Eze prayed for the repose of the soul of Prophet TB Joshua while believing that “he is already seated in the right hand of our lord jesus christ.”

Prince Eze however expressed regrets that those whom he was used to cure and were still being healed from different ailments and health problems would miss his ministrations for spiritual freedom and purity.

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has described the death as a rude shock, painful and devastating.

Adams described the late prophet as an ‘Iroko’ tree and an abode for many.

“T.B. Joshua found favour in spreading the Gospel of God through his ministry.

“According to the words of God in the Bible, the Lord does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants, the prophets.

“It is very difficult for me to come to terms with the reality of his death. It was very sad. Prophet T.B. Joshua lived and died for God. His life was a complete definition of God’s generousity and philosophy.”

Terrible loss to Yoruba nation – Akintoye

Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) said his demise was a loss to the Yoruba nation.

Leader of the apex Yoruba self-determination group, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, in a statement by Maxwell Adeleye, said he was a great servant of God with outreaches touching most part of the world and bringing charity to the needy everywhere, including his people in the Akoko Area of Ondo State.

“In many countries across the world, people watched his ministry on TV as he brought his gospel message with hope and joy. We, his people, will miss him greatly. We all pray that God will accept him into the joy of heaven,” the renowned historian and Second Republic member of the Nigerian Senate said.

Ikotun community youths mourn

The youths in the community were also seen gathered in twos and threes speaking in hushed tones. They wondered what would become of their fate now that the man who brought rapid development to the area was no more.