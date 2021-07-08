The body of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) has arrived the church for Lying-in-state service.

His casket arrived the church on Thursday after the first lap of the service was held at the Prayer Mountain in Agodo-Egbe.

The casket in a motorcade arrived the headquarters in Ikotun-Egbe where the final lap of the Lying-in-State service will hold till 5pm.

