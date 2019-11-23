Yinka Olujimi

The Yoruba have a saying which translates, roughly, thus: he who gives prior notice of how he will wrestle one to the ground, and does exactly that, is no doubt a master wrestler.

That is why I must doff my hat to the re-elected Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

In a video that went viral shortly before last weekend’s militarised election in the state, the Governor’s supporters – mainly women! – sang eloquently at a campaign rally about how their principal would retain the plum seat – generous use of “taa taa taa taa taa,” the joyous ladies presaged.

And they did just that!

The song is an admixture of local language and pidgin English, I guess. The much that my “foreigner’s” ears could pick from it is:

“What are you talking?

What are you saying?

Dem go hear am,

Taa taa taa taa taa…”

Taa taa taa taa taa is a corruption of the “rat-tat-tat” sound of gunshots!

To clear all doubts about what the sound portended, the ecstatic women in the video are seen forming their right hands into the image of a pistol, and with rancorous laughter shouting “taa taa taa taa taa!”

In other words, the video shows the supporters boldly disclosing that the election would be “won” with the use of guns.

And, like the Yoruba master wrestler – the election was delivered in the manner promised – police, soldiers, thugs, all working in harmony to subdue and intimidate the voters!

What should the bystander, or observers across the country and beyond, do other than hail the Governor, his handlers and godfather?

Who cares about the unpaid salaries of workers and pensioners; or about other neglected areas like health and education in the first four years of the Governor? The re-election has been secured with the use of potent fingers, not on ballot papers but placed firmly on the gun,

No doubt, Yahaya Bello’s All Progressives Congress (APC) has shown itself to be a good student of that bad former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area, at winning election without the electorate. The people do not matter, performance in office is no yardstick for determining whether an incumbent will be rewarded with four more years in office or not.

Taa taa taa taa taa is a sure more effective way to achieve all that.

Congrats, His Excellency, Yahaya Bello.

The workers who are reportedly being owed salaries of 39 months already know that if they could survive the first four years of a taa taa taa taa taa election candidate, the grace of God abounds to keep them alive for another four years – and for him to impose a successor who will continue with the “good work”.

Goodluck Jonathan, friend of APC

That former President Goodluck Jonathan, and his wife, Patience, opened the doors of their home in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, to warmly receive a delegation of the party that eased him out of power in 2015 and just marched to further compound his mystery by wresting power from his party at the state level last weekend, is a study in the phrase ‘all politics is local.’

Imagine for a minute what would happen if the shoe had been on the other leg. Would a General Muhammadu Buhari, or Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu have opened their doors in the same manner to receive Jonathan’s henchmen on the day – I can hear a loud ‘God forbid’! – Katsina or Lagos State is won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by fair or foul means?

Jonathan, according to some social media comments, is said to have been angry with the outgoing Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson for disrespect, and for allegedly imposing the governorship candidate on the party.

At a press conference to dismiss such insinuations, Dickson claimed that he made 16 unsuccessful attempts to see Jonathan before the election.

Could it therefore be true that the former President sided with the “enemy” for adversarial takeover of his state by the people who wrested power from him at the national level, just to spite a disrespectful protégé – and to push his party further down the slope, into oblivion?

Or could it be that Jonathan has seen the light, on the need for self-preservation, being the first law of nature?

Would the dogs now be put in check since the former President has played ball? I mean, would the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the other agencies leading the war on corruption the APC way grant the former First Family reprieve the way they did to Musiliu Obanikoro, Iyiola Omisore and many others?

If the EFCC – under the APC that has zero tolerance for corruption – could, without prompting, stop the trial of former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva, and return his 48 seized houses, then appoint him Minister, who says that Mrs Patience Jonathan cannot get her houses back, now that her husband has graciously cooperated with, or at least not resisted, the takeover of the much-prized oil bearing Bayelsa State?

Didn’t the Comrade National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, once inform the world that all sins would be forgiven once one took the step of faith to fellowship with the saints in the APC fold?

Welcome home, President Jonathan, the routing is about to be complete. You have played your part. Madam Patience can enjoy her sleep henceforth. Every other detail will be sorted in due course. One nation, one party, one Nigeria!

Move over, Rivers and Delta. You are next!

Osun Governor’s ultra modern cooking pots

Wonders of all wonders, a photograph of Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola commissioning some “ultra modern cooking pots” made the rounds of the social media this week.

“Ultra modern cooking pots” you would ask?

For someone who recently appointed a Commissioner for the Governor’s Office, in addition to the Chief of Staff and other kitchen cabinet appointees, Oyetola seems set to take absurdity to greater heights in the country.

“The occasion was the inauguration of food vendors for the O’Meal scheme, and not the commissioning of cooking pots,” you say?

Well, Osun is surely a state to pay close attention to.