Popular OAP, Frances Olisa-Ogbonnaya aka Tabitha has been appointed media ambassador by ABC Lighting Accessories Ltd, which unleashed a new product into the market christened Dr. Henry & Rosie Baby Wipes.

Speaking during the unveiling of the product in Lagos, Tabitha described the baby wipes as a product that is beautiful inside and out.

“I am a mother so I chose to identify with Dr Henry And Rosie Baby Wipes simply because I trusted its quality from the very first time I set my eyes on it. The texture is soothing on my children’s skin. I also want to use this opportunity to thank ABC Lighting Accessories Ltd. for appointing me as their media ambassador,” she said.

Mrs. Scholastica Onunkwo, the Managing Director of ABC Lighting Accessories Ltd, manufacturers of the new product, described Dr. Henry & Rosie Baby Wipes as a perfectly formulated product suitable for all babies’ skins.

She said: “As a mother, the wellbeing of a child is very important to me. So, we didn’t just make products because we wanted to make money. Rather, we took our time to make products that are perfect for our weather and for all babies’ skin types.”

Onunkwo added that Dr Henry & Rosie Baby Wipes is made with the best materials with premium quality and has no alcohol, paraben, fragrance and propylene glycol and is water- based with aloe vera essence.