The organisers of the elite table tennis league in Germany, Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL) have said that the arrival of Aruna Quadri has increased interest in the league by Germans.

The Nigerian will be making his debut on Sunday for his club – TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell away to TSV Bad Königshofen and there have been excitement in Germany over Quadri’s arrival.

According to the spokesperson of TTBL, Patrick Wichmann, Quadri’s transfer has attracted the attention of table tennis fans in Germany.