Every 6th of April is considered as the World Table Tennis day and 2020 was no different, despite corona virus issues that ravaged most sporting activities.

Its a day every table tennis players all over the world celebrate and narrate their individual experience in the course of their choosing career, BSN reported.

Nigeria’s table tennis sensation, Aruna Quadri was not left out in this edition, he mentioned how the game changed his life.

“Table tennis has given me life, it has given me almost everything I want and has changed my life positively,” he said in a video posted by ITTF Africa to mark the day.

Quadri became the first African to reach the Olympics quarterfinal, when he qualified for the last eight at Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil.