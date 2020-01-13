Nigeria as the only African country will be making another attempt at qualifying for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as the West African nation battles 33 others in the men and 29 teams in the women at the 2020 World Team Olympics qualifying tournament holding in Gondomar, Portugal on January 22 to 26.

From the men and women events, 18 teams made up of nine men and nine women are expected to pick their slots to Tokyo 2020 from the Portugal showdown.

According to the playing format, the matches would be in knockouts stages, with the first stage made up of a knockout of 64. The eight teams, which make it to the quarterfinals will qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final matches would not be played.

The 9th and final qualification place for both men’s and women’s teams would be determined via a second knockout stage between teams losing in the round of 16 of the first stage. The matches are best of five individual matches consisting of a doubles and four singles.