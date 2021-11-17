Barely a week to the start of the 2021 International Table Tennis championship, five Nigerian players are among the players that will compete for honours in the competition, BSNsports.com.ng can report.

Germany based Aruna Quadri will lead the quartet of Olajide Omotayo, Bode Abiodun, Edem Offiong and Cecelia Akpan to the tournament.

This historic event in Table Tennis, dating as far back as 1926, will showcase the world’s best table tennis players and it’s scheduled to serve off from 23rd-29th November this year in Houston, United State.

The World Table Tennis Championship was last held in Budapest in 2019. The Team edition was scheduled to take place in the Republic of Korea, in Busan last year was postponed and eventually cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the update from ITTF, Bode Abiodun will compete in Men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles, Cecelia Akpan will battle for honours in women’s singles and mixed doubles, Edem Offiong will contest in the women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Olajide Omotayo will compete in the men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles while Aruna Quadri will compete only in men’s singles.

The 2022 World Table Tennis Team Championship will take place in Chengdu, China.

