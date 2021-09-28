Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP) has commenced a nationwide sensitisation for members in a bid to sustain continued global best practices and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

National President of the association, Clementine Ativie, stated this during a meeting with executives of the North Central zone of the association comprising Benue, Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She said table water producers had contributed to the containment of water-borne diseases by adhering to good manufacturing practices, assuring the public that they would continue to strive to keep to standards.

Atavie said series of self-regulatory trainings were being packaged by ATWAP for members.

She said the sensitisation effort on self-regulation was in line with the call by the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for improved GMP in water production facilities, stressing that the demand became necessary in view of the recent cholera outbreak in some states of the federation.

She said the programme was scheduled for the six geo-political zones with the North Central as starting point, South West, North East, North West, South South and South East following respectively.

She said it would entail a detailed training of factory owners and their production managers on global best practices and would be mandatory for all table water manufacturing factories and would be conducted twice yearly in all 36 states of the federation and FCT.

She enjoined members in the regions to endeavour to report companies not conforming to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) to relevant authorities for prompt actions.

