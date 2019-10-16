Gabriel Dike

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday urged stakeholders in the health sector to assist in tackling the incessant brain drain in the medical profession.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu equally advised health stakeholders to look at the best ways to build on the gains of the past to address brain drain in the medical profession and see how they can turn it to brain gain.

She made the remarks at the 16th Horatio Oritsejolomi Thomas lecture and 57th Founder’s Day anniversary of College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL) which attracted stakeholders in the health industry and top management staff of UNILAG.

The Lagos State First Lady, who was represented by Dr. Ibironke Sodeinde, former Medical Director of Ifako Ijaiye General Hospital, urged stakeholders to rethink about the issue of funding and health financing.

Sanwo-Olu, an alumnus of CMUL appealed to health stakeholders to look at how to ensure that the primary healthcare system is up and running.

“A situation where we have many PHCs that are just mere structure and not functional is not acceptable. PHCs are critical towards attaining universal health coverage because they are closest to the people.”

The Provost of CMUL, Prof Folusho Lesi said college of medicine is celebrating 57 years of providing quality tertiary health education and pledged to sustain the tempo.

Prof Lesi, who paid tribute to Late Prof Horatio Oritsejolomi Thomas, first provost of CMUL, said the college has produced quality manpower for the country.

Chairman of the lecture, Chief J.A. Obafemi-Olopade said the finding fathers of CMUL achieved what some critics said was impossible, noting Late Thomas and his colleagues have quality education to our young.

Chief Obafemi-Olopade, former chairman, Court of Governor of CMUL acknowledged that the current provost and his team have kept the flag flying and hoped those coming after them will take off from where they stopped.

In his lecture, titled: “Health challenges in Nigeria: Building on the legacies of our leaders”, Dr. Adekunle Hassan said the present national state of healthcare points to the fact that “we are just touching the tip of the iceberg.

Dr. Hassan stressed that healthcare is no longer in the sole domain of doctors and patients, it also belongs to policy makers and investors.