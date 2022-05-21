From Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Amos Musa Mohzo has urged Federal Government to adopt new strategies in tackling the numerous challenges rocking the country.

He insisted that government must find justice for late Miss Deborah Yakubu Samuel of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State who was killed on allegations of blasphemy.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Rev. Mozho disclosed this in a communique at the end of the 101st General Church Council of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) signed by the President, Rev. Amos Musa Mohzo and Secretary, Rev. Benjamin Pokol.

He said the Church, “Expresses concern on the increasing level of insecurity and violence in the country, particularly the recent attacks on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train and communities in Niger, Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Nasarawa States and the FCT, among others.

“Calls on the Federal Government to be proactive and as a matter of urgency, initiate new strategies in combating the menace which constitutes a big threat to our peace, stability and the forthcoming election.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“Demands on the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough investigation on the killing of Deborah Yakubu Samuel and the Sokoto State Government to properly Charge and prosecute the perpetrators.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Commiserate with the family of Miss Deborah Yakubu Samuel and the Christian community over her unfortunate demise. Calls on all concerned to forgive those who killed Deborah, in accordance with our Christian teaching.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The Church encouraged members to be security conscious and not to relent in Surveillance, Intelligence and Information gathering and sharing with the security agencies to address the menace.

“Condemns the continuous land grabbing going on in communities across the country displaced by Fulani terrorists and encourages all Christians to be watchful and protect their God-given heritage within the ambits of the law.

“Appeals to ASUU and the Federal Government to resolve all lingering issues warranting the strike without further delay as failure to do so is detrimental to our educational system.

“Enjoins her members to ensure they obtain and re-validate their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), and resist the temptation of selling their PVCs or votes.”