Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Chairman of indigenous telecom company, Globacom, Mike Adenuga, has said Nigeria tourism industry will continue to suffer a decline, if government fails to adequately address insecurity in the country.

Adenuga, who stated this in his goodwill message, read on his behalf by Folu Aderibigbe, at the Ojude Oba Festival, in Ijebu Ode, equally urged governments, at all levels, to work harmoniously and design strategies to nip security challenges in the bud to harness the huge tourism potentials available in the country.

He said the company was always conscious of its pact with the people of Nigeria to support, grow and develop noble causes such as Ojude Oba which had assumed international status with the support of the telecoms firm.

Globacom chairman congratulated the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, for the numerous achievements during his reign, adding that Ijebuland was lucky to have him as a monarch without compare.

He also felicitated with the Ijebu people for being alive to witness this year’s Ojude Oba Festival.

Meanwhile, 10 subscribers of the telecoms company emerged winners of tricycles in the raffle draw event of the annual festival.

The winners were picked at the draw conducted by the Awujale at the end of the colourful Ojude Oba Festival.