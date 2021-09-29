From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Security agencies in the country need to confront head-on the challenges of insider connivance and sabotage to succeed in routing terrorists, bandits and other criminals in the country.

Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who stated this at the stakeholders’ summit on protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure yesterday in Abuja expressed concerns over the presence of informants within security formations in the country.

“As security agencies, we need to tackle the challenges of insider connivance and or sabotage,especially where movements/strategies of troops or security operatives are being furtively exposed to criminal elements, as well as negligence or dereliction of duty on the part of operatives.

“The nefarious activities of these criminal elements is being strengthened not only by informants within security formations, but equally those within the society. Hence, the need to also engage our traditional rulers, political leaders, religious leaders, community leaders and youth leaders within the communities in the process of finding lasting solution to this menace cannot be over emphasised.”

The NSCDC boss called on Nigerians to raise their voices in unison in support of the fight against banditry and violent crimes.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.