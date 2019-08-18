Pan Igbo Socio-Cultural and Political organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo has commended the security efforts made so far by the Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, just as it also gave kudos to the Nigerian Police, Enugu State command for the speed and enthusiasm it has shown in addressing security breaches in the state.

President General Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, John Nnia Nwodo in a statement made available to Sunday Sun, applauded the commitment of both Ugwuanyi and the police efforts at checkmating what he described as “unusual security breaches”.

The statement read in part” In the past two and half months Enugu State, which hitherto was the safest State in Southern Nigeria has witnessed very unusual Security breaches. Assassinations, kidnapping, and invasion of one or two holy places have been reported in the social and regular media.

“Ohaneze is pleased with the speed and enthusiasm with which the Enugu State Government and the Nigerian Police, Enugu State Command has addressed the challenges posed by the recent security threats. Worthy of note is the arrest of those responsible for the murder of two Catholic priests and the kidnap of a Traditional ruler.

“Useful confessions have been made. As we speak 1,700 forest guards are being recruited. New access roads are being constructed into desolate and hidden areas of our forests.

“We salute Gov Ugwuanyi’s dynamism, speed, and commitment in restoring the confidence of Enugu people in the ability of Government and law enforcement agencies to protect them.

Ohaneze also notes that a few miscreants among us have exploited the Fulani rampage to engage in kidnapping and murder of innocent citizens.

“We urge our Traditional rulers, Town Unions, and local vigilantes to fish them out and hand them over to law enforcement agencies. In these difficult times, we must all be vigilant and report any unusual movements, persons, and activities to appropriate authorities”.