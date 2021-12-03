No doubt, the upsurge in the use of a deadly drug called methamphetamine or ‘mkpuru mmiri’ in Igbo parlance is a real time problem particularly in the South East region. It is a stimulant drug also known as Crystal Meth and may look like ice block or shards of glass or white rocks which can be dissolved in water. The drug is said to be easily accessible and affordable. Its current abuse in the South East is a clear indication of the rot in the society where crime has become the new normal.

Methamphetamine was developed in Japan in 1919 and was widely used during the World War II when it was issued to Kamikaze pilots on suicidal missions. It helped soldiers to stay awake then and heightened their alertness and willingness to take risks. After the war, the drug was reportedly used briefly as a medication for depression and for controlling obesity. It was later banned in the 1970s. The spokesman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi, told a national daily recently that since 2016, Mexican drug cartels set up laboratories to produce the substance in Nigeria. Like cocaine or similar substances, youths take it today to get high and it is highly addictive.

The major reason for the upsurge in the use of this dangerous drug is high unemployment in the country. Many of the youths are idle. They are frustrated and depressed as a result of the hardship occasioned by rising unemployment. As an escape route and to make themselves happy, some of the youths indulge in taking substances that give them false happiness and make them to suppress frustrations and forget some of their problems.

One of the effects of the drug is that it makes people bold and even eager to commit suicide. It is more dangerous than cocaine and it is an aphrodisiac for criminal activities. Those who take it have the tendency to behave abnormally. Some were known to have even killed their parents and siblings. Youths of a community in Anambra State were recently reported to have beaten and burnt alive a young man who allegedly killed his father and took his N50, 000 to buy ‘mkpuru mmiri’. The bandits among them become more brutal and kill their victims at will. The escalation of banditry even in the North may have been a direct result of the use of the dreaded drug.

The substance can also engender a spike in the user’s body temperature. It can also cause anxiety, nausea, irregular heartbeats, hallucinations, high blood pressure, mood swings, mental illness and violent behaviour. There should be an integrated approach to solving the problem. Medical rehabilitation of victims is one. Public enlightenment against the use of the illicit drug is another. Government should look for special programmes on television to sponsor and enlighten people on the dangers of the scourge.

There is need for collaborative efforts between the government and communities. Igbo leaders and groups, such as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, traditional rulers, and leaders of town unions should assist the governors in curtailing the menace. They should take drastic actions and avoid playing with the future of Igbo youths. They should trace the labs where the drug is produced and close them down. They should seek ways of helping and rehabilitating those who are already addicted to the drugs.

Communities that have put up efforts to curb the menace deserve commendation. The Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), which has also waded into the matter, deserves commendations too. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was reported to have declared war against those taking or distributing the substance, saying they would be decisively dealt with. We support the move.

The NDLEA, with the support of government, should tighten the noose on drug dealers. It needs to place special focus on ‘mkpuru mmiri’ as it is one of the most dangerous drugs available. Good enough, the agency reportedly said it was monitoring the production, abuse and trafficking of the substance in the South East. It also noted that it had seized significant kilogrammes of the illicit drug since early this year and had destroyed at least 18 meth-producing laboratories in the country in the past few years. It promised to shut down the pipelines of the hard drug and bring to book all those behind the illicit trade. We advise the agency to also embark on advocacy visits to parents and communities.

On their part, parents need to be alive to their responsibilities. They need to draw the youths to the right path because any society that loses its youths has lost it. Judges should be hard on drug offenders in order to deter others from engaging in the business. They should adhere strictly to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency law which stipulates between 15 years jail term and life imprisonment for people who import and export hard drugs.

