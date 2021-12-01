From Gyang Bere, Jos

Christian and Muslim youths in Plateau State have got a relief, following the entrepreneurship training on skills acquisition organized by TEKAN Peace Desk with a view to tackle poverty and criminal activities in the state.

Most of the youths and women, who participated in the skills programme, were affected by the Jos crisis that led to loss of means of livelihood while others do abnormal activities just to survive.

These youths were selected from various communities within flash points within the state and brought together under one roof by TEKAN Peace Desk with the aim of breaking the circle of violence among them and give them means of livelihood.

Most of the youths, who are victims of violence were trained in hair dressing, electrical electronics, tailoring and make-up among other skills were provided with starter packs

to enable them establish their own businesses where they will also trained orphans, widows and the less privilege in Nigeria.

The Peace Desk trained the youths to promote harmonious relationship and acquire strategies and resources to enable them champion sustainable peace in conflict areas in the state.

The coordinator of TEKAN Peace Desk, Mrs. Helen Philemon Haggai, said the organization is committed to impacting morals and building strong and mutual relationship among the youths and provided them with sources of livelihood to become economically self reliance.

She said: “This programme was initiated as a fall out of the crises we have had in Plateau where the poorest of the poor bears the brunt of all the crises. Most times, it is the young people, who have nothing doing, that are used as foot soldiers to execute the crises.

“There is need for us to build bridges. We have seen that there is so much mistrust between Christians and Muslims in the state and that was why we intervene to cultivate cordial relationships across the two divides.

“We decided to select Christians and Muslims who are grossly affected by poverty to train and give them entrepreneural skills. They were split into different skills based on their passion.

“At the end of the exercise, they had two things to achieve. There was mutual relationship between the Christians and Muslims and they have skills that can put food on their tables.”

Haggai explained that 19 participants, who are mostly orphans and widows, attended the trainings and starter packs were provided them to enhance their capacity.

She charged the participants not to sell the materials but put them in to use to generate resources for themselves and train others in the rural communities.

The Director General of Plateau Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency, Wuyep Bomkam Ali, said the initiative of TEKAN Peace Desk was aimed at promoting peace and reducing hardship among indigent persons in the society.

Ali, who was represented by Director in charge of Linkages and Partnership, Samson Karami said since they started partnership with TEKAN Peace Desk in the last three years, there has been success stories with regards to skills acquisition and promotion of peace and unity.

He explained that PLASMIDA was established in 2016 by Governor Simon Lalong to tackle poverty and promote social cohesion among citizens.

“Poverty does not know religion, it doesn’t know ethic group. Poverty is affecting every part of the economy and we must join hands to fight it among our youths.

“PLASMIDA has trained over 40,000 Plateau people in different skills acquisition which many homes are surviving on after loosing their businesses to crisis that erupted the state,” he said.

He urged the participants to make use of the equipments that they have been given, and not to sale or abandoned them.

The public relations officer of Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI), Plateau State, Umar Farouk, lauded the initiative by TEKAN Peace Desk and said it has dismantled the barrier of “no go area” where Christians and Muslims can go into each other’s community without harm.

“TAKEN Peace Desk has become a household name in the entire Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas and environs because of the activities that characterizes the office. The Desk has come to the help of many less privilege persons in the society irrespective of their background and social status.

“It has transformed so many individuals and communities. The unique way through which TEKAN Peace Desk do their selection stand them out from other organizations.

“They don’t just only empower but they work out to see that community cohesion exist. They bring people from diverse background to mingle together, stay together and build strong relationships.

“Gone were the days where people don’t go to some communities. With the activities of TEKAN Peace Desk, that barrier has been removed. My two biological daughters are beneficiaries of this and because they are doing well, they have taken part of the family responsibility.”

He urged the participants to establish a strong relationship with each other and never to think of get rich quick syndrome.

“Ensure that you train others, try to pick one or two orphans around you and train them for free as you were trained for free. You should continue to network as friends and partners.

“You should organize a situation where the christians community will host the Muslim community and the Muslim also hosting the Christians. It is through these procedures and channels that we will be able to return the glory of our land,” he said.

Umar Abubakar, a beneficiary of the previous training, said she has set up her business and she is currently training other persons.

“I am a tailor today through the help of TEKAN Peace Desk. I save at least N5,000 to N7,000 monthly. Before now, I was not doing anything and I am also training other persons,” Abubakar volunteered.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to TEKAN Peace Desk and vowed to maintain cordial relationship that will promote peace in their communities using the skills they have acquired.

