THE recent disclosure by the Diabetes Association of Nigeria (DAN) that 10 million Nigerians are currently living with diabetes is alarming. This was revealed by the National President of DAN and Chief Medical Director, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, Dr. Alkali Mohammed, at a town hall meeting organised by the Katsina State chapter of the diabetes association. According to him, about two-thirds of the diabetic patients are not aware of their condition.

Diabetes, according to medical experts, is a metabolic disease that causes high blood sugar in the body. The disease can cause a number of health complications in the nerves, kidneys, eyes and other parts of the body. General symptoms of diabetes include increased hunger, increased thirst, frequent urination, blurry vision, extreme fatigue, and unhealed sores. Diabetes may also cause complications that might lead to limb amputation.

Men that have diabetes may also experience decreased sex drive, erectile dysfunction and poor muscle strength, in addition to the general symptoms. Besides the general ones, women with diabetes might also experience urinary tract infection, yeast infection, and a dry, itchy skin.

Diabetes is the leading non-communicable disease in the world. Currently, over 430 million people across the world suffer from the disease, which is more prevalent in low-income countries than in high-income ones.

There are two most common types of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease also known as insulin-dependent diabetes. People with this type of diabetes are usually unable to produce the insulin required by their bodies and cannot regulate their blood sugar.

Type 2 is the most common, and the most dangerous. People with Type 2 diabetes cannot properly use the insulin made by their bodies, or their bodies are unable to produce enough insulin. Type 2 diabetes affects about 90 per cent of people living with diabetes. It can sometimes be managed with healthy eating and regular exercise alone, but may also require medications or insulin therapy.

The major problem with managing diabetes in Nigeria is the high level of ignorance of the condition by millions of people. Up till now, many Nigerians do not have the basic knowledge of what the disease is all about or how to manage it.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that managing diabetes requires a disciplined lifestyle and dietary habit. To avoid diabetes or properly manage the condition, the global health agency enjoins people to avoid sedentary lifestyle and be active in their daily living.

It also advises diabetes patients to be selective in their food choices. Diabetic patients, the agency says, must avoid processed foods, fast foods and foods with high sugar content. But in Nigeria, many people are not aware of these and other factors that can inhibit the development of diabetes.

We agree with the DAN president that the closer the food is to nature, the safer. Nigerians must develop the habit of embracing healthy feeding habits. Natural foods are preferable to processed ones. We call on Nigerians to embrace physical exercises and eat healthy foods.

At present, diabetes kills more than the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Tuberculosis (TB) and malaria combined. It has been predicted that the African continent and Nigeria in particular, will experience the highest increase in diabetes in the near future. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that by 2040, the global prevalence of diabetes is likely to affect 10 per cent of humanity.

Experts are of the view that, with its current spread, and with no hope in sight for its curtailment, diabetes within sub-Sahara Africa might witness a 156 per cent increase by 2045. By 2040, it is believed that about 642 million people will be diabetic. Unfortunately, the disease is not getting the deserved attention from the government. We think that more public enlightenment on the disease is needed.

The authorities should also set up health centres solely devoted to free screening and care for diabetes and train more experts to manage the disease. We also urge drug manufacturers to carry out more research on affordable drugs for the management of the disease.