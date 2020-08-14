Chukwuemeka Obidike

The advent of the internet age has revolutionised communication among networks, persons and corporate entities, bringing with it enormous and limitless access to information, knowledge, contacts and connectivity. This is true in Nigeria as it is in all other parts of the world.

Sadly, as in anything with advantages, the immeasurable gains have also come with very disturbing demerits, including identity theft, bullying, and financial fraud, among many others. Notably, internet fraud, which has become too rampant among the youths, is a serious, punishable crime and offence as provided in the Cybercrimes {Provision, Prevention, etc}Act 2015.

Yet, the menace has become a major subject now bordering on insecurity across the country, shredding the very fabrics of our national ethics, and giving our country an ugly name in the comity of nations.

The perpetrators do not only hack websites and social media accounts, but also rip off innocent people of their life-savings, just as they defraud private companies and agencies created for the well-being of the citizenry, rendering their lives useless and making some people die due to the consequences that emanate from their activities.

It is indeed very tragic that Nigeria is trending as a nation where merit is hardly valued and the sources of the citizen’s wealth are hardly questioned. Driven to the brink of collapse of morality and away from their distinct principles known over the years, Nigeria is now faced with an existential ethical crisis.

It is more alarming to note that the Nigerian society has raised a generation that believes that the end justifies the means – leaning on the cynical attributes of the Machiavellian theory. If not, how do you explain a situation where parents will buy leaked WAEC question papers for their children so they can pass the exams? What are they teaching them in the long run?

Unfortunately, this has become the order of the day and many secondary schools are doing the same in order to get their candidates to score higher grades that can attract more students to enroll with them, obviously with eyes set on increased revenue.

I remember coming home on holidays during my secondary school days, to hear my father, a stern educationist, who ran the home like a disciplined general, drum the “Honesty is the Best Policy” maxim into the ears of us his children. As it was true over many years ago, so it is today, and true will it remain even tomorrow, and forever.

But, how many parents still keep an eye on their children. Again growing up, I remember wearing at home a face cap a friend gave to me and the first question my father asked was, “where did you get that cap from?” I almost froze to death, because I was raised by a parent who knew every item he bought for me and would question everything he saw with me that he didn’t buy.

But some present-day parents do not care to find out about the sources of what their children come home with. When their daughters return home with the latest iPhone XI, do they get question its source? Some would even ask their daughter to buy them one. Young boys are buying gadgets and cars from the proceeds of advanced fee fraud, and some parents encourage them by taking them to witchdoctors to scale up their fraudulent practice to ‘yahoo plus’ in order to make more money.

Fathers have very important roles to play in helping to define the future of the economy – one that will not be heavily polluted by financial crimes and other forms of sabotage – because, if a father is corrupt or celebrates corruption, that virus may be transmitted to his children.

The future of Nigeria depends on the youth having the right people to mould their characters and give them proper upbringing. And again, the family, particularly the parents, have a huge role to play here, owing to the fact that if the right attitude and character prevail at home, it would be in a strong position to contribute immensely to raising good leaders from among the youths.

That is why fathers shouldn’t abdicate their responsibilities because fatherhood is sacrosanct in raising good leaders. Fathers provide the firmness and discipline required in the moulding and formatting of the characters of their kids. This, no doubt, influences their future.

The much touted economic circumstances in Nigeria, like unemployment, as one of the causative factors in youth involvement in internet fraud and other crimes, can never be convincing, at least, not to this writer, and should not be made an excuse or defence for criminal activities.

That is why a situation where some elements opt out of honest work and greedily decide to seek ‘employment’ in criminal activities {just because they want to make big money in easy way}, should never be justification for the crime.

All internet fraudsters should be aware that the eye of the ‘eagle’ is watching, and there is no peace for the wicked, because they will be caught someday and be made to face the law.

Youths and all criminally-minded elements, should therefore, wake up to the fact that ignorance has never been, is not, and can never be, an excuse or defence, when docked for internet crimes. So, it is better for them to desist from the acts or be caught, disgraced and possibly have their future jeopardised.

Obidike, an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission {EFCC} Ambassador, writes via: [email protected]