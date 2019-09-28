The Apostolic Church Nigeria (TACN) has called on the three tiers of government to galvanise economic policies that would cushion the harsh effect of youths unemployment on the nation.

It’s National President, Pastor Sampson Igwe, made the call on Saturday at a news conference on the Presidential tour of LAWNA Territory held at the Convention Ground, Olurunda, Ketu, Lagos.

Igwe was on presidential Apostolic visit to Lagos Zone of the LAWNA Territory.

According to him, youth unemployment has opened windows for insecurity, banditry, insurgency and kidnapping in a country where we use to enjoy so much peace.

Igwe said that political and religious leaders also have role to play toward harnessing the potential in our youths to address the alarming unemployment rate.

He said: “Cushioning youths unemployment will put an end to the perennial crisis of insecurity destroying lives and property in the country.

“It has been observed that a society without active youths involvement is moving to an extinction.

“Therefore, I appeal to leaders in our churches and political leaders in the country to give our youths a chance.

“Our youths are great assets that should be wisely harnessed and developed as they are leaders of tomorrow.

“We should understand them and be ready to empower them physically, emotionally, socially and spiritually.”

Speaking on the recent Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans, the cleric urged the Federal Government to empower the returnees so that they would not turn to crimes for survival.

“I wish to counsel the Federal Government to empower these South Africa returnees through their various state governments.

“The rationale behind this is to ensure that they will not regret their decision to return home or turn to crimes as a means of survival.

“The president should leverage on the existing bilateral trade relations with the Government of South Africa to put an end to this inhuman act.

“This is to ensure proper stay and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians with legitimate employment and immigration permit,” Igwe said.

Also, Pastor Emmanuel Awojide, Vice President of TACN, while decrying spate of insecurity in the country, urged all tiers of government to rise up to the task to combat the menace.

“Lack of jobs had made people to be desperate to indulge in criminal activities, which worsened security challenges in the country.

“Government at all levels should do the needful in beefing up security across the country, as it will enhance development,” he said. (NAN)