From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, a vocal leader and trained teacher who was killed in a coup about 55 years ago has been scheduled for posthumous Africa Highest Honor award to be received by His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The organizers of the award, Prestigious Elites Organization, in a statement explained that Balewa’s records and legacies are unprecedented and should continue to be remembered in good light after his passing.

Executive Chairman of the organization, Uwakhemen Festus, on behalf of the governing council, noted that the ex-Prime minister lived life worthy of emulation and is the best person for the award.

He said: ‘’Balewa is one Nigerian who meant well and was ready to make the country a better place. He believed in this dream and was ready to make it a reality before his life was cut short by the crisis that rocked leadership at a time in Nigeria.

“He is someone that the whole country is proud of. He is one of those that kept his life in a simple manner. He died and left office without having mansions, without having fleet of cars. And he was hard-working in the sense that he devoted his entire life to the progress of Nigeria.”

He further explained that Africa Highest Honor award is one of Africa’s most respected accolades to appreciate individuals within the continent who had given their all to better it even dead or alive.

He said that every awardee in the category is inducted into the African Prestigious Elites Personality Hall of Fame which serves as the highest Honor for Africans.

He recalled that Tafawa Balewa was killed in a coup of 1966 even though his death remained full of controversies. He maintained that the late Bauchi illustrious son lived a life worthy of emulation; he sacrificed his day to beautify our today and tomorrow.

“He lived without tribalism, nepotism, religious bias and showed love to his subjects and the entire nation. During his lifetime, he emphasized the need for Nigerians to forget all kinds of tribalism.”