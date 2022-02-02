From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A one time Dean of faculty of Engineeting Federal Polytechmic Bauchi Engineer Ahmed Yusuf has advised Bauchi State Governor to give a level playing field to all stake holders in his effort to resolve the lingering crisis in the area and create new Sayawa Chiefdom

Yusuf who is the head of Electrical Electronic Department stated this when he interacted with reporters in Bauchi.

“There were allegations going round the state that the State government is planning to create Sayawa chiefdom in Tafawa Balewa,” he stated.

“It was alleged that the Governor pronounced it at Peoples Democratic Party Stake holders meeting.

“If it’s true ,i would like to appeal to him to allow all stake holders in the area to express their feelings and their stand through the committee he set up under the credible leadership of Ambassador Chinade”

He advised that the commiittee should look into the history and previous reports and recommendations of investigations Committees set up by past administrations that investigated the crises in the area.

“The state government should not do anything that will temper or pre-empt the committee’s reports.

“Government should be aware that there is pending case that is lingering for nine years in the court over the Tafawa Balewa town,” he said.

He expressed his appreciation to the Bauchi State Governor for taking the bold step to resolve the lingering Tafawa Balewa crisis “once and for all”