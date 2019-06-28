This year’s edition of The African Film Festival (TAFF), which kicked off on June 27 in Dallas, Texas, will honour Peace Anyam-Osigwe and Kenya’s Benjamin Oyango.

In a statement, festival director/founder, TAFF, Kelechi Eke disclosed that while Anyam-Osigwe will be honoured with the African Film Pioneer Award in recognition of her contributions to the development of the African film, Oyango would be bestowed with the award for African Film Legend.

According to Eke, the festival will climax on June 30 with an awards night and among those expected at the event are Hon. Astrid Madiya Ntumba, Democratic Republic of Congo’s Minister of Arts & Culture, Robert Peters, Atlanta-based Nigerian film director and Nevada Neville, Atlanta-based Nigerian producer. Others are Stella Damasus, Charles Billion, Emem Isong, Billy Richardson and Tiana Bibish.