Legendary actor and producer, Pete Edochie, who turned 73 few months back, has added another feather to his cap.

The veteran actor was honoured with the African Film Legend award at the just concluded The African Film Festival (TAFF). The festival ran from June 2 to 6 in Dallas, USA and was streamed live. It was the first virtual award ceremony organized by the founder of TAFF, Kelechi Eke.

Edochie, who was unable to attend the film festival due to the coronavirus pandemic, was presented with the award certificate by actress Patience Ozokwor aka Mama G at his Enugu residence amid celebration.

Meanwhile, plans are underway by Eke to personally deliver to Edochie his award plaque after the COVID-19 lockdown