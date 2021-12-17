From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Drug Law Endorsement Agency (NDLEA) has described Osun State as one of the cannabis producing state in Nigeria.

The agency stated this while destroying narcotics weighing 24.486 tons in the State.

The state Commander, NDLEA, Yomade Ogunbiyi, disclosed that large numbers of cannabis farms have been destroyed in the state, adding that the accumulated ones from the last five years include cannabis sativa and psychotropic substance.

He noted that the court had ordered that the drugs, which are exhibits, be destroyed since 2020, noting that the agency is still intensifying efforts to ensure that cultures of cannabis production are totally eradicated in the state.

He disclosed that the agency was making serious efforts to launch its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), a national programme launched by the president during the June 26, 2021 celebration.

He said: “A total of 24,86 tons of assorted drug exhibits is being destroyed today. As you are aware, public destruction of exhibit is stipulated in the act which established NDLEA (CAP N40LFN as amended).

“In 2017, 3,335.311kg were seized; in 2018, 1148.5kg; in 2019, 2,424.587kg; in 2020,1,006,532kg; and in 2021- January till date- 3,001.44kg have been seized.

“Osun State is one of the cannabis producing states in Nigeria. Lots of the farms were destroyed in the years past. Efforts is seriously ongoing to eradicate the culture of cannabis production in the state. However, all hands should be on deck for it to come to reality.”

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), commended the state command of NDLEA, saying the magnitude of drugs coming out of the farmlands was not a thing of joy.

Represented by the NDLEA Director, Operations and General Investigation, Adeyemi Adeofe, Marwa said the burning of over 24 thousand tons of various exhibits became necessary as part of the efforts to reduce the crime rate in the society.

