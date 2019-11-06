A 37-year-old tailor, Moses Emmanuel, who allegedly beat up his neighbour to a pulp, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna.

The police charged Emmanuel, who resides at Malali, Kaduna State,with three counts of assault, intentional insult and intimidation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 31 at his residence.

He said that the complainant, Samuel Matthew, reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station Kaduna.

Leo, said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 240, 399 and 397 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

Magistrate Lukman Sidi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the matter until Nov. 29 for hearing. (NAN)