Agatha Emeadi

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is set to organize its annual Trade Mission to Nigeria from Tuesday 18th August to Thursday, 20th August.

The virtual event, Sunday Sun gathered, is scheduled to take place between 9am-12pm Nigerian time with about 14 delegates being expected to be in attendance for this session.

The event, which usually takes place at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, will be done virtually via the video conferencing application, Zoom, due to COVID-19 pandemic.

TAITRA organizes annual trade missions to several cities around the world such as Middle East, Africa, Japan, South Korea, Latin America, and India Kenya, with over 600 Taiwanese companies actively participating and engaging more than 12,000 entrepreneurs in business discussions.

According to a statement by the convener, Taiwan Trade Centre Lagos, “the goal of the Taiwan Trade remains the same — to avail Nigerian entrepreneurs with an opportunity to connect and interact with reliable Taiwanese product suppliers across numerous industries, with the most unbeatable prices in the market.”