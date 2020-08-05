The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is set to organize it’s annual Trade Mission to Nigeria from Tuesday 18th August to Thursday, 20th August. The virtual event is scheduled to take place between 9am-12pm Nigerian time. About 14 delegates are expected to be in attendance for this session.

The event usually takes place at The Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja but due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, will be done virtually via video conferencing application, Zoom.

TAITRA organizes annual trade missions to several cities around the world such as Middle East, Africa, Japan, South Korea, Latin America, and India Kenya, with over 600 Taiwanese companies actively participating and engaging more than 12,000 entrepreneurs in business discussions.

According to a statement by the director, Taiwan Trade Center Lagos, Jack Liang, “The goal of the Taiwan Trade remains the same — to avail Nigerian entrepreneurs with an opportunity to connect and interact with reliable Taiwanese product suppliers across numerous industries, with the most unbeatable prices in the market.”

Interested Nigerian business men and women will now have the opportunity to meet with 14 Taiwanese manufacturers dealing in several product categories such as Automobile & motorcycle parts, Medical equipment, Fabric & Textile, Houseware/kitchenware & Water treatment products, Noodle making machine and Solar products.

Taiwan is a leading supplier of technologically advanced products to the global market. It is home to producers of various key products, including electronics, IT components, photovoltaic application products, auto parts, machinery, hardware, and different industrial equipment.

Jack Liang also said, “The virtual event allows a larger number of individuals to be a part of this from the comfort of their homes/offices and access the many resources by the delegates. It promises to be insightful and interesting.”

This event is open to already established businessmen and women in need of Taiwan product partners, as well as people looking to start a new business in product dealerships.

To attend, please follow the link below and fill the registration form. Participation is absolutely free!

https://reurl.cc/b5MzrE

For further inquiries please contact [email protected] or call 08062875420, 08103485548