President Tsai Ing-wen has praised two army pilots who died in a helicopter crash Thursday as heroes during a meeting with family members to offer her condolences on Friday.

Pilot Army Major Chien Jen-chuan, 33, and Co-pilot Captain Kao Chia-lung, 28, were pronounced dead at Hsinchu Armed Forces Hospital on Thursday after their OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter crashed near Hsinchu Air Base.

The accident occurred at 3.28 pm (0728 GMT), shortly after the helicopter, part of the Army Aviation and Special Forces Command’s 601st Brigade, took off from Hsinchu Air Base on a combat readiness mission.

The mission was part of the `Han Kuang’ military exercises simulating Taiwan’s invasion.

State-owned Central News Agency reported on Friday that military sources said the pilots had reported slow rotor speed to the base one minute after taking off.

Instead of making an immediate emergency landing, the pilots turned 180 degrees to avoid residential housing, when the OH-58D stalled, plunged to the ground and exploded.

The army immediately grounded 37 other OH-58 helicopters for safety inspections.

Tsai met family members at the hospital and vowed that the government would assist them and conduct a complete investigation, according to a statement released by the presidential office.

“These two outstanding officers are our heroes,’’ she said.

The incident marked the second fatal accident related to the `Han Kuang’ air, sea and land military exercises held across Taiwan. (dpa/NAN)