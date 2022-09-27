By Emma Emeozor

Ten years after Taiwan the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) invited Taiwan to the 38th Session of its Assembly held in Montreal, Canada, the East Asia country has called for international support for its membership of the global organisation.

It has also expressed its desire to participate in the 41st Session of the triennial Assembly of the organisation holding in Montreal, Canada from September 27 to October 7. The theme of the Session is: “Reconnecting the World.”

Officially the Republic of China (ROC), Taiwan is seeking official participation in the conference in the capacity of an observer, pending when it will eventually be admitted as a full member of the organisation. Taiwan lost its seat in the aviation body in 1971 and attended the 2013 Session of the Assembly under the name: “Chinese Taipei.”

In a document entitled: “Call to support Taiwan’s participation in ICAO,” by the Minister of and Communications and Transport, Wang Kwo-tsai and made available to Daily Sun Taiwan government representative in Nigeria, Andy Yih-Ping Liu, Taiwan gave reasons why the international community should support its request as well as why its application for membership of ICAO should be granted.

According to the minister, the desire of Taipei to return to ICAO as a member was informed by both “a risk and safety management concerns.” Wang cited the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry globally and the threat of China’s military exercises around the country on short notice in August among others.

The minister reminded the organisation to note that “Taiwan’s Taipei Flight Information Region (Taipei FIR) is part of the ICAO’s network of over 300 FIRS, stressing that “the Civil Aeronautics Administration of Taiwan (Taiwan CAA) is the sole entity overseeing the Taipei FIR.”

Highlighting the important role Taiwan CAA is playing in global aviation industry, Wang said, it “offers a comprehensive range of information services and streamlines air routes to ensure the safety and efficiency of all aircraft and passengers arriving in, departing, and transiting the Taipei FIR.”

He was however quick to lament Taiwan CAA experience as China’s military incursion in August 2022 “affected international air routes and jeopardized aviation safety in the Taipei FIR and neighbouring FIRs.”

He said danger was averted and safety concerns were alleviated following Beijing’s military drill in the territory. Wang explained that, “Taiwan CAA had to hastily plan for and guide aircraft, including many foreign aircraft, departing, arriving in, or transiting the Taipei FIR. The situation burdened airlines with additional costs due to their need to take longer and more expensive journeys and substantially increased unforeseen risk.”

Further highlighting the situation and why ICAO should embrace Taiwan, Liu went down memory lane and recalled that as far back as 2012, Taiwan’s major hub, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, has been one of the busiest airports in the region. He said it is on record that: “The airport was ranked 16th globally in international passenger traffic by the Airports Council International (ACI) in 2012, and 58 domestic and foreign airlines connect Taiwan with 117 cities across the world.

“The Taipei Flight Information Region (FIR) each year provides more than 1.3 million navigation services to aircraft carrying 45 million passengers and over 1.68 million tons of cargo. In 2011, tonne-kilometers performed by Taiwanese airlines (passengers, freight and mail) totaled 15.9 billion.

“The large volume of cargo and passenger traffic make Taiwan an important part of the global air transport network. For over four decades, due to the lack of direct contact with ICAO, Taiwan’s aviation authority, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA), has had to make extra efforts to keep abreast of constant updates of flight safety and security standards set by ICAO.”

The envoy further pointed out that, “although we have an excellent record in keeping our systems up-to-date, obtaining the latest ICAO standards has often been a costly and drawn-out process.”

According to Lui, his government believes that Taipei CAA needs the support and assistance of ICAO by way of allowing Taiwan to become its member. This, Liu said, will be a moral booster that will promote Taiwan’s development and growth in the aviation industry as well as contribute more to the realization of ICAO’s dream for a safe, secured and advancing global aviation industry.

Liu wants ICAO and all promoters of the global aviation industry to know that the continued isolation of Taiwan CAA does not speak in the face of an evolving industry that requires communication and cooperation at high level among all players (including Taipei) irrespective of geographical location and the aggression that faces nations like Taiwan in international fora.

He said despite the isolation and numerous challenges that have faced Taiwan CAA, it has live up to ICAO’s stipulated international standards. “Taiwan has nade every efforts to maintain the strong safety record of the Taipei FIR while diligently adhering to relevant antipandemic measures and complying with ICAO’s standards and recommended practices.

“With a joint efforts by civil aviation stakeholders and the government, Taiwan’s national carriers have been among the few airlines around the world to have remained profitable and not cut jobs.

According to Airports Council International statistics for 2020 and 2021, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport was the fourth-busiest airport in the world for international air cargo.

Liu also raised the factor of technological advancement in the aviation industry which makes it a necessity for ICAO to admit Taiwan. He said: “Technological advances have caused unprecedented development and changes in aviation. Drones are one such example.

“As the wider use of drones poses a potential risk to aviation safety and airport operations, ICAO has been revising or adopting provisions in related guidance materials regarding unmanned aircraft systems.

“Despite a lack of access to ICAO information, the Taiwan CAA has established relevant management mechanisms in a timely manner so as to maintain aviation safety within the Taipei FIR while also helping spur the development of drone-related industries.”

The envoy also drew attention to a “dedicated chapter on drones in Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Act” which came into force on March 31, 2020. He disclosed that “a web-based application system called the Drone Operations Management Information System” went online at the same time.

According to Liu, in order to maintain the safe operation of airports and detect illegal drone activity, the Taiwan CAA has also begun planning a next-generation air traffic control automation system to ensure its air traffic management system meets the future operational needs of the Taipei FIR.

He Said “the aim of this is to contribute to greater regional and global navigation efficiency,” adding that “Taiwan is willing to share its aviation experiences with other countries and hopes to learn about theirs to improve aviation safety.”

An associate professor of political science at Concordia University and director of the Canadian Centre for Strategic Studies who has also taught multiple courses on aviation safety and security for the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), Julian Spencer-Churchill commenting on the negative implication of ICAO’s continued isolation of Taiwan said: “The scale of Taiwan’s involvement in civil aviation in East Asia makes its exclusion from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) petty, and contrary to the basic principles of the United Nations and world order.

“One can justify the isolation of a rogue regime but Taiwan is a key exporting and innovative research country, and disproportionately reliant on airline traffic to bring its goods to market. Taiwan is also a busy air hub linking other industrial centers along the East Asian littoral.”