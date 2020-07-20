Taiwan’s first female representative to the U.S. was sworn into the post on Monday, hailing the countries’ strengthening bilateral relations.

Hsiao Bi-khim, 49, of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, will arrive in Washington within a week.

The former legislator and National Security Council advisor was appointed as Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the U.S. in June by President Tsai Ing-wen.

Hsiao served four terms as a legislator since 2002 and headed the Taiwan-U.S. Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association, also known as the Legislative Yuan U.S.A. Caucus.

Report says the U.S.A. Caucus facilitates exchanges between parliamentary members from the U.S. and Taiwan.

Hsiao said that the U.S. Congress’ support for Taiwan had increased in recent years, citing the Taiwan Travel Act and the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act.

“Therefore, parliamentary exchange now plays a critical role at this moment,’’ she said.

Since the latest election, 71 Taiwanese lawmakers from all parties, as well as independent lawmakers, had joined the U.S.A. Caucus.

Taiwan’s legislature has 113 seats.

Brent Christensen, Director of the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei, said “we look forward to partnering in this worthwhile endeavour to continue forging a shared future for the U.S. and Taiwan.

“ We also look forward to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

ACO/HA