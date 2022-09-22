Taiwan says that it will resume its visa-free entry policy and increase its weekly limit for international arrivals to 60,000 starting from Sept. 29, the government said on Thursday.

Premier Su Tseng-chang approved the plan proposed by the Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC), government spokesman Lo Ping-cheng told a news conference.

Lo said the change aims to balance the needs of disease control with the promotion of economic growth, social activity and international exchanges.

Currently, Taiwan allows 50,000 international arrivals per week.

All international arrivals will still have to be quarantined for three days, followed by four days of health self-management, which involves taking an antigen test.

The CECC on Thursday announced 59 new COVID-19-related deaths and 42,470 new cases, including 258 imported ones.

Lo said that the measures would be further loosened on Oct. 13 for Taiwan to accept 150,000 international travelers weekly.

The quarantine for international arrivals then would be changed to only seven days of health self-management. (dpa/NAN