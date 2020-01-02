Taiwan’s military chief was among eight people who died in a helicopter crash on Thursday in northern Taiwan, the national defence ministry said.

The 62-year-old chief of the general staff, Shen Yi-ming, was among the high-ranking officials killed, the ministry told reporters via the social media messaging app LINE.

The UH-60M Black Hawk military helicopter took off at 7:50 am (2350 GMT Wednesday) from Taiwan’s capital Taipei City on a routine mission to visit troops in remote areas in eastern Yilan County.

It was forced to make an emergency landing in mountains near Taipei a little more than 30 minutes later, local media quoted the ministry as saying.

There were 13 people on the aircraft in total. Five of them, including a military reporter, were rescued and sent to hospitals, the ministry informed journalists.

Air force commander-in-chief Hsiung Hou-chi told a televised news conference in Taipei that it is unclear what caused the accident.

“A task force has been set up to investigate the case,” he said. (dpa/NAN)