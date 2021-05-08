Still in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak, Taiwanese rubber & plastic industries as continued to break barriers to make the world a better place by inventing advanced state of the art machines that would help enhance efficient productions in the plastic & rubber industry globally.

In conjunction with the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT),MOEA, Taiwan, R.O.C., the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI), a webinar was set up on the 6th of May 2021 titled “Shaping Tomorrow, Discovering Taiwan Plastic & Rubber Machinery” at exactly 9am GMT that lasted for just an hour.

The event was opened by Miss Chan who stated to the resourceful audience that there are five (5) efficient companies on standby in today’s event. All five of them will give detailed presentations on and about their new technologies via their respective representatives. And these companies are; Allen Pack, Chum Power Machinery Corp, Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co, Ltd, Mutipals Engineering Company & Poly Star.

Shortly after, Ms Chan introduced Mr Bush Hseih who is the Vice Chairman of Plastic and Rubber Machinery Committee, the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI). Mr Bush gave an opening remark by saying that Taiwan is recognized for it state of the art plastic & rubber industry. That the industry is innovative and as such as brought tremendous value to the entire world by creating smart technology. Mr Bush also said, that the Taiwan rubber & plastic industry revenue as generated a revenue of over $2.500,000,000 as against what it was amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. Mr Bush expressed his wish that attendees gets relevant information’s as the above stated five companies present their high tech innovations via their respective representatives.

Ms Celina Lin who is the sales representative of Allen Pack firstly introduced the Horizontal Shrink Sleeving Machine. And this machine according to Miss Lin is capable of a smooth setting shift and also as a high response electric component. The machine also contains a PLC controlling system. The machine engineers conducts series of test before delivery. The second machine introduced by Miss Lin is the Automatic Shrink Machine (ASL – 1000/2000) which as easy adjustment & operation, easy maintenance, strong construction, various production range & capacity, a variety of applications and performance guarantee. It is a machine that is easily integrated along your packaging line. And this machine, Miss Lin told the audience is different from the Horizontal Shrink Sleeving Machine. And the basic difference between the two machines is their shrinking position & container shape. The ASL – 1000/2000 machine increases production capacity and available for small and large water bottle productions. Miss Lin concluded by saying that Allen Pack would continue to be the world’s leading provider for Shrink packaging.

Chum Power Machinery Corp was represented by it Sales Support Engineer in the person of Mr Tony Wu. Mr Wu introduced the ‘Intelligent High Speed Linear Machine’. And this machine according to him can produce over 20,000 bottles per hour making it currently the company’s best seller. Other capabilities of the machine include; unscrambling, Infeed, Heating, Ejecting Transfer, Stretch & Blow and lastly Discharge. This Chum Power smart machinery is of four merger and these are Bottle viewer (this views production status among other functions), AVM (Automatic Virtual Metrology), R2R (Run 2 Run, adjust processes perimeter. But still under process) and IPM (Intelligent Preventive Miness) this monitors vibrations & downtimes. The machine also as energy saving features like air recovery. Chum Power according to Mr Wu possesses excellent PET Packaging Solutions for beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics etc. And also Complete Line Solutions for industries and manufacturers with over 60 models to suit all PET container production needs.

Mr Hank Wu a sales manager represented Fu Chun Shin Machinery’ Manufacture Co, LTD. He introduced New Generation Molding System FA Series also referred to as the Falcon Series or Advanced Servo Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine. The machine as intelligent features like intelligent flow balance system & adaptive control system. The machine can produce stacking bins & multi-utensils. The machine system pressures “160 Bar” thus improving the injection response. The machine packaging time can last up to one minute & comply with high energy efficiency standards. The machine is IMF 4.0 (Intelligent ManuFactory) enhanced that can be viewed on your phone remotely & instantly. Mr Hank Wu said that Fu Chun Shin would always be your Intelligent Moulding Solution Provider.

Mr David Wu the General Manager of Mutipals Engineering Company introduced the ‘Fully Automatic Production Cell – Unman Screwdriver Production Line.’The advantage of this machine is that it connects multiple devices for optimal production performance. It is also a diversified production facility. The machine collects data & monitor production. The machine further makes screw driver screwing automatic for standard packaging. The production sample of this machine include; LED Molding on Lead-Frames, Metal Insert Injection Molding, Molded Motor Components, Assorted Molded Filters, Molded MIM & CIM parts etc. Some partners of the company according to Mr Wu are Saint-Gobain, Hutchinson, AGC, Denso, Bosch, Black & Decker and Filter Tek. While it customers include Omron, 3M, Sanyo, Panasonic, Fujitsu, Mitsuba, Gillette, Nike etc.

Lastly, Poly star was represented by it CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) Mr David Lu. Poly Star we must note according to Mr Lu specializes in recycling machines and blown film extrusion lines. And the title of his presentation was “Recycling Made Simple, For Circular Economy Till Date”. From this topic Mr Lu shared three recycling solutions. The first he shared was the REPO FLEX (Industrial Film Recycling). This machine can be mixed with virgin products to reproduce stable products. The machine also saves new materials projection cost & reduces waste. The machine is fast, stable & direct. Due to it features and more, the Intelligent Pelletizing System Machine was innovated to enhance the productivity of the REPO FLEX machine. The second machine is the REPO PLUS (Multi Layer Film Recycling). Mr Lu said this machine as triple Degassing, can optimize muting pressure & humming moisture.

Lastly, Mr Lu introduced the REPO ONE (P P Raffa / Woven Recycling) machine. This machine process includes; Direct Feeding, Single Shaft Shredder, Filtration, Degassing & Water Ring Palletizing. The machine power consumption is about 0.2A to 0.35 KW per KG. The machine is capable of synchronization & saves installation space. Other features of the machine are Cloud IP base remote control, Firewall Security Protection, Operation Parameter Optimization, Abnormal Warning notification, Big data analysis and error correction.

After these presentations the webinar ended with a question and answer session whereby series of questions was presented to all the above company’s representatives and clarity was given to all questions asked. The webinar was a captivating experience that would indeed involve a wide range of clienteles all around the world to come patronize the very rich and resourceful Taiwanese Rubber and Plastic machine industry.

The event attracted more than 284 people registered online, with 176 peak concurrent viewers, and 563 views from Egypt, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, UK, Nigeria,Malaysia, Russia, and many other countries. TAITRA’s next event, “TaipeiPLAS” will be held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2021, so please visit https://www.taipeiplas.com.tw/en/index.html for more information.

 To re-experience the press conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4O0bNmQ7iRQ

 To review company and product information: https://reurl.cc/e9kblK

 To fill out the post-event survey questionnaire: https://reurl.cc/4yDjgV

