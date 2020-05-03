Daniel Kanu

Last week, Taiwo Akerele, chief of staff to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, bowed out from his job.

Before initial denials by Edo State government that it has not received official communication to confirm the story of resignation of the former CoS, it had gone viral on the social media that he has walked out of the job.

And when the government gathered itself up, it replaced Akerele with Osaze Ethan Uzamere, son of Senator Ehigie Uzamere, who represented Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011.

The appointment was approved with immediate effect.

It was not a surprise to many that Akerele would quit because his latest body language and ill-omened expressions to few friends as well as in his last interviews pointed to the reality that he was overwhelmed by the political intrigues at play around him and was simply counting his days.

For instance, in one of his national interviews, he had said: “There is nothing as demoralising as working so hard and receiving no commendation, but continuous criticisms. But for maturity and when you look at the impact you are making in the life of many people, I would have long left the scene and, of course, one day, very soon, I still have to move on, for others to come and continue.

“If I am traveling to London or Lagos, I will remove one or two things that are personal to me in the office. So that in case I hear my removal on the radio, I do not need to come back here (his office). I did not contest for the position, it is appointive.”

In his letter of resignation to the governor dated April 25, Akerele said‎ his decision to exit the government was based on administrative and governance grounds.

He said he was parting ways with the Obaseki administration “based on principles,” but promised to remain “solidly with His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in his quest to transform Edo State. His mission and vision resonate with mine.”

It was, however, gathered that Akerele had first tendered his resignation before the April 25 date, but it was rejected by the governor, who urged him to change his mind and continue in office, to prevent embarrassment, ahead of the June 2 governorship primary election of APC in the state. But Akerele stood his ground.

Some of those that know the real character of Akerele said he was not given to such politics of deep-hatred at display around him and that he was not willing to join the fray or tolerate further.

With Obaseki being at loggerheads with his benefactor and predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akerele, it was gathered, decided not to join in the fight as he restrained himself from attacking or insulting Oshiomhole, as some allies of the governor were doing.

This, sources said, led to the major reason Akerele was sidelined from functioning in full capacity in his position as the CoS, a very powerful position in the seat of government mostly reserved to highly trusted allies.

Akerele who believes his office was being denigrated, perhaps, had no other option than to relinquish the position rather than risk the shame of being sacked.

His resignation came barely two months after Obaseki’s Senior Special Assistant on Anti-Human Trafficking Issues, Solomon Okoduwa also threw in the towel for undisclosed reasons, perhaps, a pointer that the sustained rift between Obaseki and his godfather despite public denials is still festering and claiming victims.

The fight to finish between Oshiomhole and Obaseki has continued unabated as they battle for the soul of Edo APC, particularly as the September governorship election draws closer.

All entreaties made to the two elephants to sheathe their sword have yielded nothing.

Many believe that Oshiomhole will not support the candidature of Obaseki for plotting a failed coup against him, which almost led to his being disgraced out of office as the national chairman of APC, but for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Oshiomhole is believed to be hugely combative in his leadership approach and this may have become his greatest undoing. Some political observers have accused him of arrogance and lacking the skill to handle dicey political issues.

In his state (Edo), he is accused of fighting dirty to entrench himself as a godfather, which he had stood against in the past.

His fight with Obaseki has gone so dirty that he was declared suspended and could only be re-admitted if he apologizes to the party.

“If he comes back remorseful and apologetic, we will consider taking him back. If you cannot be a disciplined member of the party, you will leave the party, whether you are a national chairman or not.” Obaseki had noted.

But despite all allegations against him, Oshiomhole has continued to justify the barrage of criticisms against him, insisting that there is no cause for alarm, as his stellar performance is the reason he has been under undue attacks and scheme to remove him from office.

It is obvious Akerele is another sacrificial lamb in the unending crisis between Oshiomhole and Obaseki as more heads are expected to roll as time ticks for a final showdown in the coming September governorship polls in Edo State.

Born on October 9, 1959, Akerele is an indigene of Igarra in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

He holds a Higher Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication, College of Journalism, London UK, 1982.

An astute journalist who rose to become Head of News, The Guardian Newspapers, Rutam House, Isolo.

He was appointed Chief of Staff on November 14, 2016.