Liverpool would demand at least £8m to sell Taiwo Awoniyi this summer after the striker was granted a UK work permit.

The Reds signed the Nigerian from Imperial Soccer Academy for roughly £400k back in the summer of 2015, however, he has spent the entirety of his Anfield career to date out on loan, enjoying successful stints in Belgium and Germany, due to work permit regulations.

But after spending the current season with Union Berlin, the 23-year-old has played the required quota of Bundesliga matches to meet the new GBE work permit criteria for next season.

The ECHO understands a number of English clubs have contacted Liverpool to register interest in the 23-year-old, having followed his progress closely this season, with Goal reporting initial discussions have been held with Fulham, West Brom and Stoke City, with the Reds also fielding enquiries from Union Berlin, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg.