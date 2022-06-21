By Bunmi Ogunyale

Newly promoted Premier League side, Nottingham Forest has agreed to fork out princely sum of £17.5million fee (about N8.9 billion) to Union Berlin as transfer fee for Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Bundesliga club, Union Berlin bought the striker from Liverpool last year for €7million and now value him at around €20million.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Awoniyi has not hidden his desire to play in the Premier League after he could not do so with Liverpool due to work permit issues.

He is now set to be Forest first signing this summer as the team gets set for a return to the English top flight after many years in the lower leagues.

Awoniyi played 43 times for Union last season and scored 20 goals and assisted a further five for the Bundesliga side.

The Nigerian joined Union Berlin last summer from Liverpool after a successful loan spell the year before and is now set to return to England after just one permanent year with his current side.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .