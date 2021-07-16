From Okwe Obi, Abuja

TaJ Bank has introduced a software called Sopra Banking Software (SBS), to commence a start up of non-interest banking institution with its head office in Abuja.

Recall that Taj Bank was fully licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2019, and went live in a record 6-month implementation project, led by Sopra Banking Software allowing for a smooth take-off of Business by the bank.

Its Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Hamid Joda, in a statement yesterday, said: “We are pleased that Sopra Banking Software has helped us to start our banking activity.

“Sopra Banking Software has demonstrated its commitment to make our ambitions a reality. Taj Bank aims to be No1 in non-interest Banking market in Africa.

“Sopra Banking Software is delighted to support Taj Bank in its opening and we are proud to have earned their trust during this tight deadline project.

“This project has enabled us to demonstrate that our software and services banking capabilities are truly the solution of choice for banks in Nigeria looking at operating in a fast-changing banking environment, aimed, amongst other things, at facilitating financial inclusion.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Operating Officer of the Software in Nigeria, Dennis Omoroseghe added that IT System modernization and legacy system replacement remained a high priority for most Nigerian banks as they look to bridge the widening gap between front-office and back-office operations and services.

“Taj Bank in its deliberate effort to avoid this challenge in the near future has selected and successfully implemented Sopra Banking Amplitude as its mission critical application.

“About Sopra Banking Software

Sopra Banking Software is the partner of choice for more than 1,500 financial institutions worldwide.

“The rich variety of our solutions, the strength of our conviction and our passion for innovation enable us to support our clients on a daily basis and in their future projects, as well as in their goals regarding financial inclusion.

“Our customers, based in over 80 countries around the world, benefit every day from our technologies and software, as well as the expertise of our 5,000 employees.”

