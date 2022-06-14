TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s leading non-interest bank, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, to mobilise funding for major infrastructure projects in Nigeria.

The MOU signing between TAJBank and the ICD is to express a convergence of will between both entities to build relationship between the Nigerian lender and the international organisation to explore avenues of financing key capital projects in the country.

According to the bank’s board, the Sukuk will be offered in tranches of N10 billion each as soon as regulatory approvals are secured.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking on the MOU after the signing, TAJBank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Hamid Joda, enthused: “We are deeply delighted to have crossed another milestone with the signing of this MOU and especially with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), it only further buttresses our intention of stimulating investments in critical sectors of the economy leading to national development.

“As we all know, Nigeria has a huge infrastructure gap that requires funding through long-term funds like that of the ICD”, Joda added.

In his remarks on the deal, the bank’s Executive Director, Mr. Sherif Idi, also expressed delight over the development, stressing that the signing of the MoU further demonstrates that “TAJBank is sustaining its giant strides, and this is seen in this partnership as we hope to do more in securing investments that will further bring about creation of jobs and production for better national advancement.”

TAJBank, a leading non-interest bank in the country, commenced operations about two years ago and has accomplished several milestones, including expanding its branch network to 22 within its franchise area during the period.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .