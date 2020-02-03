TAJBank, Nigeria’s second non–interest financial institution launched its 3rd office in less than 2 months of operations at the National Assembly in Abuja recently.

The formal launch which held in the TAJBank office at the National Assembly Complex had in attendance as Special Guest of Honour, the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Ataba Sani Omolori; the Founder/ COO TAJBank, Mr Hamid Joda, Co-founder/CMO TAJBank, Mr Sherif Idi, Managing Director of TAJBank, Mr Norfadelizan Abdul Rahman, distinguished guests and senior executives of the bank.

In his brief remarks, The Clerk, National Assembly, Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori commended the Bank for its innovative drive and urged the institution not to relent as it seeks to further drive the growth and development of its sector.

Founder and Chief Operations Officer TAJBank, Mr Hamid Joda, noted that “It is indicative that in this short period of business operations, we have received such a massive amount of support and encouragement from various bodies and individuals within and outside the country. It is this support and encouragement that drives us as a young financial institution operating in a unique niche as we rapidly expand our frontiers and deliver on our mission to continually provide the very best of products and services to our customers.”