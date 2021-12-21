TAJBank Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s leading non-interest banking services provider, has received three International Standards Organisation (ISO) certifications for its commitment to customer safety assurance, service excellence and business operations resilience prioritization since it commenced operations about two years ago.

The global recognition of the interest-free banking services provider by the Certification Partner Global (CPG) is coming on the heels of recent awards at domestic and international bagged by the lender over the last three months.

The latest certifications of TAJBank, which comprise the ISO 27001, ISO 22301, and ISO 20000 on Information Security, Business Continuity, and IT Service Management Systems respectively, demonstrate the bank’s commitment to prioritizing business operation resilience, customer safety, and service excellence at all times.

The issuance of the ISO 27001certification to TAJBank also proves its assurance to customers that it has duly applied applicable information security controls to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customers’ information.

The CPG also stated that the ISO 22301 was also an evidence that TAJBank business operation is conducted with best practices to prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from unexpected and disruptive incidents.

Similarly, ISO 20000 shows that TAJBank makes IT a business enabler through a robust service management system in the delivery of IT-related services and is also regularly optimising technology needs for its current and future needs while also ensuring the protection of revenue flow into TAJBank’s businesses by stabilising IT services in meeting obligations to stakeholders (regulators, shareholders, customers, and suppliers).

According to a statement by the non-interest bank’s management on the certifications, aligning the three management standards (ISO 27001, 22301, and 20000) certification, will have huge impacts on the protection of revenue flow into TAJBank as their framework on how the bank running its strategic processes for continuous viability.