TAJBank, Nigeria’s leading non-interest banking services provider said it recorded the highest earning per share (EPS) in the nation’s banking industry with its shareholders earning N11.82 per share, a growth of 1,182 percent on every N1 investment by them in the financial year 2020.

This was as even as the lender reported N845 million Profit After Tax (PAT) in its first year of operations ending December 2020. Its other performance indicators were also on the upswing, demonstrating management’s superior financial competencies to create sustainable value for various stakeholders.

The performance also lends credence to the success and market acceptance of the non-interest banking model in Nigeri. The bank’s impressive scorecard was posted during a financial year characterised by the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global, and particularly Nigeria’s economic landscape.

TAJBank’s financial statements already approved by the monetary authorities indicated that it achieved breakeven mark barely nine months after it debuted in the non-interest banking terrain, having grown its total assets from N9.2billion in 2019 to N50 billion in 2020, representing a 443 percent increase.

A further analysis of the ethical and value-driven bank’s financials showed 1,495 percent growth in its deposit base showcasing the lender’s capacity to thrive in the non-interest banking sub-sector through innovation and efficient service delivery in the face of the COVID-19 triggered disruptions in the financial sector.

The bank has also grown its agency banking network (TAJExpress), to over 3,000 agents within its first year of operation.

Also at a time when electronic frauds are threatening the global banking system, TAJBank has guaranteed the safety of depositors’ and investors’ funds, recording no single incidence of fraud since inception.

Commenting on the bank’s performance in its first full financial year and capacity to break even within nine months of operation, the Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Hamid Joda, said the feat “is indicative that in this short period of business operation, we have received such a massive amount of support and encouragement from various bodies and individuals.

“Breaking even in nine months of operation is a laudable feat and we are appreciative of the enormous support and encouragement that we have received so far. We assure our customers that we will continue to ts explore the business landscape with a view to consistently deliver on our mission to provide the very best of products and services to our customers”, Joda added. The bank’s Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Sherif Idi, also enthused: “In our business environment, creating products and services that fully resonate with our customers while addressing their needs is a priority.

“We are delighted with the satisfaction rate and feedback we have received so far on TAJBank, a thought leader in the increasingly dynamic non-interest banking sub-segment of the banking industry, and its numerous value-adding services to customers”, Idi stressed.