TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s leading non-interest bank, is set to launch Nigeria’s first private sector Sukuk offering under a N100 billion programme.

The bank’s Sukuk offering, which is currently undergoing regulatory approvals, is expected to be launched soon, marking a historic shift from government-dominated Sukuk offerings to a fully private sector-oriented offering in the Nigerian debt markets.

TAJBank is launching the instrument under a Mudaraba structure that will afford the non-interest lender opportunity to grow its capital base and by so doing, position it on a strong pedestal to finance large and long-term projects in Nigeria while unlocking investment opportunities in Africa’s largest economy.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to the bank’s board, the Sukuk will be offered in tranches of N10 billion each as soon as regulatory approvals are secured.

Commenting on the corporate Sukuk offering during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, the bank’s Managing Director/CEO; Mr. Hamid Joda, explained: “TAJBank’s Sukuk offer being the first private sector Sukuk offer in Nigeria would open the door for several Sukuk offers by other private sector entities thereby stimulating investments in critical sectors of the economy leading to national development.

“Our aim is to raise the needed funds that would be invested in targeted high-impact sectors that spur job creation and enhance the standard of living of Nigerians”, Joda stressed.

In his remarks at the forum, the Executive Director, Mr. Sherif Idi, said: “There are many economic activities or projects that well-meaning Nigerians and companies are unable to fund. The Sukuk is a perfect way of aiding to finance these projects.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .