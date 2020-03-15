Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has urged PDP faithful in Edo State to ‘take advantage of what is on the ground’ to win the state’s September 19 gubernatorial election.

Makinde, chairman, Electoral Panel for the Edo State Congress, gave the advice while formally declaring results of the elections

The governor who was represented by his political adviser, Babatunde Oduyoye, said Hon. Tony Aziegbemi was new chairman of the party in Edo, having polled 817 votes to defeat his closest rival, Felix Imoisili, who scored 488 votes.

He said with the turn out in the delegates’ election, if the party can work together they would be able to win the forthcoming governorship election in the state, noting that PDP is still very strong in Edo State like other South South states, even as he described the congress as ‘generally peaceful’.

“With the new executive, PDP should be able to win the forthcoming governorship election considering the situation on ground. You have to take advantage of what is on the ground,” he said.

Speaking on the congress, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ogbiede Ihama, described it as a positive development for the party in the state.

He, however, called on other contestants to join hands with the new executive and work together to rescue the state in the forthcoming governorship election.

Among other winners in the delegates election, were Harrison Omagbon, vice chairman; Hillary Osu, secretary; Chris Nehikhare, publicity secretary and Fidel Igenegbale, financial secretary.