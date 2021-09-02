By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has implored women to take advantage of various empowerment scheme and acquisition skill programmes offered by government to be financially independent.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), made this appeal yesterday during a one-day symposium organized by the state Ministry of Justice, Public Advice Centre (PAC).

The event was in commemoration of PAC Advisory Day, 2021, and the theme was “Women as the heart of and soul of the Nation,” held at Ikeja

Onigbanjo who was represented by the Director, Directorate of Advisory Services, Ministry of Justice, Mr. Saheed Quadr, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration has created several opportunities for women to excel in their trade and profession, adding when women are empowered, they would be able to contribute to the development of a nation.

“It is essential to note that our women are also taking advantage of the various programmes offered by the Ministry of Agriculture to those interested in various aspects of farming, crops and fishery. I encourage our womenfolk to spread the message about opportunities being provided by the Lagos State Government to give women financial independence.

“The ultimate objective of the Sanwo-Olu administration is to offer our women opportunities to make them free from pressure of financial burden. When a woman has economic resources, she will support her husband in taking care of her children and also provide herself daily basic needs. She will live in peace with her neighbours and enjoy a better quality of life.

“A happy woman will certainly be willing to champion positive change in her environment. Lagos has provided many opportunities for women to excel at home and in their trade. All women must take advantage of the rare privilege and make life better for themselves and their households,” he said .

Onigbanjo further said the theme of the symposium was timely as a result of several crisis bedeviling the nation which places women and children at the receiving end.

In her remarks , the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) , Mrs Cecilia Mobolaji Dada, who was represented by the Director, Finance and Accounts, WAPA. Mrs. Olanrewaju Lawal, said women are very critical to the progress of the society, and should be accorded their place.

“Women play a very vital role as wives, mothers, sisters, teachers and partners in the family, for human progress. Women are very critical to the socio-economic development of every nation. It is therefore, necessary for them to be accorded their rightful place(s) in the scheme of things. Throughout history, the activity of women in the society has ensured the stability, growth and long- term development of nations,” the Commissioner said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Ms. Khadijat Shitta-Bey, the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, represented by Mrs Kehinde Taiwo, Director of Commercial Law, Ministry of Justice, said the symposium was aimed at magnifying the role and importance of women in nationhood.

Shitta-Bey enjoined Lagos residents to take advantage of the various mediums put in place by the state government, like PAC which provides free legal advice and information to members of the public and inform them of their rights and obligations under the law.

She noted that PAC team was always available to listen to complaints while striving to resolve issues to such extent permitted by the law.

She said: PAC has the task of continuously enlightening the populace and providing information that will foster cordiality and engender peaceful and harmonious co-existence among people, particularly the residents of Lagos State.”

The Director of the Lagos State Public Advice Centre, Mr. Tunji Dawodu said that the the establishment of the agency by the State Government had provided an avenue for residents of the State to get professional advice on issues relating to contracts, marriages, relationships, Harrasment among others.

He explained that PAC was using the avenue of the workshop to further draw attention to issues relating to women and how the women folk can be given level playing field like their male counterpart.

He called on members of members of the public to always seek the services of professional at the Centre, which according to him, is free of charge.

