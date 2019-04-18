Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on all politicians in the state to take advantage of his post-election olive branch for the development of the state.

The governor, who spoke yesterday, during a congratulatory visit by the Governing Council of the Rivers State University, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, noted that the state needs peace and security for rapid growth.

He said: “We want everybody to take advantage of our olive branch, if they love the state. We are not afraid of fighting, but, we want everyone to join us to work for the development of the state.

“The state is uppermost on our mind. I will do everything possible to promote the peace of the state.”

He said anyone, who loves the state should be interested in its development and progress.

“We thank God that all the political tension is behind us. You cannot govern a state when it is not peaceful.

“We continue to reiterate the need for peace. We want total peace and reconciliation.”

Governor Wike urged the Rivers State University to take measures to check cultism in the institution.

He advised the university to submit names of cultists to the state government for necessary action.

On employment of academic and non-academic staff at the university, governor Wike approved immediate commencement of employment process.

He said the state government will implement the decentralisation of the Rivers State University, with the construction of Ahoada campus expected to start soon.

Pro-Chancellor of the university, Justice Iche Ndu, said the re-election of governor Wike was well deserved, as it flowed from the people of the state.

He decried the violence that greeted the election and called on the political class to cooperate with governor Wike towards promoting peace in the state.

Justice Ndu implored the state governor to invite elders, statesman, church leaders and mediators to take over the peace building process.

He urged the governor to approve the employment of new academic and non-academic staff for the institution.