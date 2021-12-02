From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

MTN Nigeria has called on members of the public to take advantage of the ongoing sales of the company’s shares to be part of shareholders in the firm.

The call was made by the sales and distribution officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr Adekunle Adebiyi, while addressing the company partners and some members of the public in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday.

Adekunle, who said MTN has been the leading network provider in Nigeria since 2001, added that the company desired to give more Nigerians the opportunity to be shareholders in the company after their tremendous achievements in the country over 20 years.

According to him “the company want to make more Nigerians benefit from its consistent success by being stakeholders through buying of share”

Giving a breakdown of the sales of the shares, General Manager Business Partner of MTN, Mr Stephen Akinola, said “the share is selling at 169 Naira per unit with a minimum of 20 units per person and the sales will last for two weeks”

“The company is making available 575 million shares at the rate of 169 Naira per share and the minimum each person can buy is 20 units”

Noting that, “any interested buyer can go through our website or apply via paper and as part of the requirements to qualify the interested buyer must be 18 years above and be ready to provide BVN number”

Also speaking, the managing director of telecom partner, GOLAD telecommunications, Mrs Adenike Odewumi, described the shares offer as the best Christmas gift to all Nigerians by the telecommunications giant.

Mrs Odewumi, who urged Nigerians to partake in the offer, said that they have everything to gain by doing so.

